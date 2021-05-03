Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

