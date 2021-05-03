Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

