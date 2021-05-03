Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE IGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,104. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
