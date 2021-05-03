Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,104. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

