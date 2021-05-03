Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

