Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.