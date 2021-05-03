Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 683,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of WLK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.56.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

