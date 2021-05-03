Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 37.0% in April

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 93,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 million, a PE ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

