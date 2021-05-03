Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.97 million for the quarter.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $19.67 on Monday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.