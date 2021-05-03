Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.10.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0151 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.