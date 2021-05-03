Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 892 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $62.42 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

