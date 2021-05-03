Whittier Trust Co. Has $165,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 44.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,347.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 72,908 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cloudflare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $84.74 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 902,686 shares of company stock worth $68,901,161. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

