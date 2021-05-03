Whittier Trust Co. Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 658.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

GM stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

