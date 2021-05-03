Whittier Trust Co. Has $258,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 346.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $92.24.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

