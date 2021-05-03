Whittier Trust Co. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 699.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,737,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.50 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

