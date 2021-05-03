Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

FREE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Analyst Recommendations for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit