Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

FREE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

