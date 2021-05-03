Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,555,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

VEEV stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.79 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

