Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.87. 274,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,843,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.