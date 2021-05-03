Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $24.71 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,714,000. The Progressive comprises about 1.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Progressive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

