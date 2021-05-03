Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $34.39 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,387,000. Cognex makes up 2.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cognex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of CGNX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,900. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

