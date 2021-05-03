Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NIKE by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,980. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

