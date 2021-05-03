Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $294.52. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,350. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.09 and a twelve month high of $298.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

