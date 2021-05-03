Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $294.52. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,350. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.09 and a twelve month high of $298.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit