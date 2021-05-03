William Blair Weighs in on ASGN Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ASGN in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASGN. Truist lifted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ASGN stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

