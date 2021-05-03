Wing (WING) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.48 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Wing has a market capitalization of $77.20 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $49.58 or 0.00086601 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.87 or 0.01177113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.09 or 0.00739051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,243.84 or 0.99993542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,682,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,201 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

