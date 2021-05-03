Wings 1-Day Volume Hits $19,576.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Wings has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $19,576.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0996 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.44 or 0.00890569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,119.29 or 0.10760610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047401 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

