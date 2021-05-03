Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Wingstop stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Analyst Recommendations for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit