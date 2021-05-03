Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.