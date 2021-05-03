Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.37.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $317.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wix.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Wix.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit