Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.37.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $317.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wix.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Wix.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

