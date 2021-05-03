WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.