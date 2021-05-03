WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit