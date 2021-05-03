Wrapped Origin Axie Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market capitalization of $614,029.05 and $17,216.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be bought for about $2,704.97 or 0.04672182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.00889998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,553.75 or 0.09592739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00098809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

