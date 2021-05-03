Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of WH opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

