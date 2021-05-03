Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.52. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 62,885 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

