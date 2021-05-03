Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON AUY opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.98. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

