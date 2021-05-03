Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.05 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.937 per share. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.