Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 50.9% in April

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

YAHOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Z in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Z alerts:

Z stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Z has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.