Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $13.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.16 million and the lowest is $10.13 million. Affimed reported sales of $5.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Affimed by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Affimed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Affimed by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.92. 1,456,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

