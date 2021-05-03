Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $259.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.40 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $238.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 589,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 406,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

