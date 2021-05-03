Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $45.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $183.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

THFF opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. First Financial has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,658,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,287,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

