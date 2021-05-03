Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,866. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $400.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

