Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $214.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

