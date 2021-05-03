Zacks: Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. AXIS Capital posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

