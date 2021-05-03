Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.29. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $130.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.