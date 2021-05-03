Zacks: Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $9.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,727. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.80. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $180.96 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.