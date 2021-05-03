Zacks: Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $731.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $764.49 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $725.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

