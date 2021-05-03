Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, Director Mike Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $747,000.00. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,389 shares of company stock worth $10,287,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BancFirst by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

