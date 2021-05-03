Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $29.05. 1,760,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.