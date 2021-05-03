Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. 1,516,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,701. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 197,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

