Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.05. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of ($2.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,667. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 73,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit