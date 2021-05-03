Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.05. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of ($2.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,667. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 73,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.