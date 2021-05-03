Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.48 Million

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce sales of $166.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.05 million and the highest is $186.17 million. ProPetro reported sales of $395.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $838.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $969.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.43 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

PUMP stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 1,453,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 3.48.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 754,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

