Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

