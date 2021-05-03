Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.08. Covanta posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Covanta by 59.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 175,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in Covanta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,487,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.95. 1,102,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,760. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

