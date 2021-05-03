Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $605,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

